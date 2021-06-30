Eurozone inflation dips slightly to 1.9% in June

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Inflation in the eurozone fell back slightly in June to 1.9 percent, official data showed on Wednesday, but underlying pressure towards higher prices worried investors.

The June dip brought inflation back slightly from May's figure of 2.0 percent, which was the highest level recorded since October 2018, according to the Eurostat agency.