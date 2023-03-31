Eurozone inflation falls to over 1-year low

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Eurozone's annual consumer inflation tumbled to a 13-month low in March following a decline in energy prices, according to flash estimates released on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 6.9% year-on-year in March, the slowest pace of gain since February 2022, Eurostat data showed.

The market forecast was a 7.1% rise after an 8.5% annual gain in February.

Energy prices fell 0.9% on an annual basis in March, after climbing 13.7% in February.

On a monthly basis, the euro area consumer prices index went up by 0.9% in March.

The cost of energy in the single Currency zone decreased by 2.2% month-on-month.