UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Inflation Falls To Over 1-year Low

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Eurozone inflation falls to over 1-year low

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Eurozone's annual consumer inflation tumbled to a 13-month low in March following a decline in energy prices, according to flash estimates released on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 6.9% year-on-year in March, the slowest pace of gain since February 2022, Eurostat data showed.

The market forecast was a 7.1% rise after an 8.5% annual gain in February.

Energy prices fell 0.9% on an annual basis in March, after climbing 13.7% in February.

On a monthly basis, the euro area consumer prices index went up by 0.9% in March.

The cost of energy in the single Currency zone decreased by 2.2% month-on-month.

Related Topics

Euro February March Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

30 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

1 hour ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.