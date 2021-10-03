UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Inflation Hits 13-year High Of 3.4 Pct

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:30 PM

BRUSSELS, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Eurozone inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in September, reaching a 13-year high, according to a flash estimate published on Sunday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

Energy prices were still the main driver of inflation in the 19-member eurozone, increasing by 17.4 percent y-o-y. food, alcohol and tobacco, and non-energy industrial goods prices all recorded a 2.1 percent yearly growth. Services price growth accelerated to 1.

7 percent in September.

In August, the yearly inflation rate had already broken a ten-year record at three percent.

According to Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro research at ING, although inflation rates in the eurozone are still mainly driven by temporary factors, such as high energy prices, the German value-added tax (VAT) reversal and a general hike in prices following the reopening of economies, there are signs that this high inflation rate could be more persistent than originally expected.

