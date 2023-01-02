UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Slightly Up In December

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Eurozone manufacturing PMI slightly up in December

ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The euro area's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing posted a slight increase in December thanks to easing inflation and better supply-chain conditions, a US-based financial services provider revealed on Monday.

According to S&P Global, the PMI was at 47.8 in December, up from 47.1 in November.

With the December figure, the manufacturing PMI has been below the 50 level for the sixth consecutive month in the euro area.

"All of the monitored eurozone constituents registered a manufacturing PMI below the crucial 50.0 mark in December, signaling broad-based weakness," it added.

Meanwhile, eurozone manufacturing output dropped in the last month, posting a seventh successive month of contraction.

Related Topics

Euro November December All From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Saniaâ€™s selfies on New Yearâ€™s eve trigger fres ..

Saniaâ€™s selfies on New Yearâ€™s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

13 seconds ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under menâ€™s teamâ€™s medical staff tod ..

14 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

56 minutes ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

1 hour ago
 Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.