Eurozone rescue fund proves headache for Italy PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has softened her once strident anti-EU views but the ratification of a reform to the eurozone's bailout fund has left her in a quandary.

Italy is the only country that has not yet ratified a 2021 reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which strengthened the fund's financial firepower and increased its authority to supervise countries in difficulty.

But a draft ratification law put forward by Italy's centre-left opposition has exposed tensions within Meloni's government.

Her far-right Brothers of Italy party has long been critical of the European Union, but since taking office in October, Meloni has chosen not to rock the boat with Brussels.

Her main coalition partner, Matteo Salvini of the anti-immigration League party, is more overtly critical of the EU and is particularly opposed to the eurozone bailout fund.

On the other side of the coalition is the late Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia, which has long supported ratification even if its position has recently become more nuanced.

Disagreements exploded into the open following the publication last week of a technical opinion in favour of ratification from the chief of staff to Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti -- a member of the League.

When the ratification bill moved to a parliamentary committee, government lawmakers -- unable to agree on a common approach -- simply failed to turn up.

However, the bill progressed with the support of opposition MPs, with a full parliamentary debate planned for Friday.