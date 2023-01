Eurozone trade deficit widens annually in November 2022

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Eurozone trade balance saw an 11.7 billion ($12.7 billion) deficit in November 2022, widened from 3.9 billion a year ago, led by energy, the EU's statistical office said on Friday.

The figure was well below than market forecast of a 21.1 billion gap for the month.

Imports surged 20.2% year-on-year to 276.3 billion in November while exports hiked 17.2% to 264.7 billion.

The EU saw a trade deficit of 20.7 billion in the month, up from 10.7 billion in November 2021.

EU's exports to the rest of the world climbed 17.

7% on annual basis to 237.3 billion and its imports stood at 258 billion, rising 21.5%.

In January-November, the goods trade deficit amounted to 305.1 billion, worsened from a surplus of 125 billion a year earlier.

Trade gap in the EU reached $418.4 billion in the first eleven months of last year.

The EU's trade deficit grew sharply with Russia, reaching 143.3 billion in January-November 2022 from 63.8 billion in the same period previous year.

The deficit with China also jumped to 370 billion from 219.2 billion in the same period.