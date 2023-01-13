Eurozone trade deficit widens annually in November 2022

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Eurozone trade balance saw an €11.7 billion ($12.7 billion) deficit in November 2022, widened from €3.9 billion a year ago, led by energy, the EU's statistical office said on Friday.

The figure was well below than market forecast of a €21.1 billion gap for the month.

Imports surged 20.2% year-on-year to €276.3 billion in November while exports hiked 17.2% to €264.7 billion.

The EU saw a trade deficit of €20.7 billion in the month, up from €10.7 billion in November 2021.

EU's exports to the rest of the world climbed 17.

7% on annual basis to €237.3 billion and its imports stood at €258 billion, rising 21.5%.

In January-November, the goods trade deficit amounted to €305.1 billion, worsened from a surplus of €125 billion a year earlier.

Trade gap in the EU reached $418.4 billion in the first eleven months of last year.

The EU's trade deficit grew sharply with Russia, reaching €143.3 billion in January-November 2022 from €63.8 billion in the same period previous year.

The deficit with China also jumped to €370 billion from €219.2 billion in the same period.