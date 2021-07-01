UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Unemployment Dips In May

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Eurozone unemployment dips in May

Brussels, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The level of unemployment in the eurozone dipped lower in May, official data showed on Thursday, with the European job market spared the worst effects on the pandemic.

Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency, said unemployment fell to 7.9 percent in the 19 countries that use the euro single Currency, 0.1 percentage points lower than April.

The unemployment rate for the EU as a whole followed a similar trend, declining by 0.1 percentage points over a month to 7.3 percent.

Youth unemployment in the eurozone, which has risen more sharply during the Covid crisis, was at 17.5 percent, Eurostat said.

The data still remained higher than a year before, just before a second wave of lockdowns crushed the economy, when unemployment in the eurozone had stood at 7.

5 percent, with youth unemployment at 15.4 percent.

Joblessness in Europe exploded in the spring of 2020, the result of a landmark recession as restrictions on movement kept people at home in many countries across the globe.

However, many national governments implemented EU-backed job guarantee schemes and other programmes that have so far averted a long-term shock on employment that many had feared.

The Netherlands and the Czech Republic had the lowest unemployment rates in the bloc, at 3.3 percent.

Germany, the EU's biggest economy and an industrial powerhouse, had an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

The highest rates were recorded in economies highly dependent on tourism such as Spain, at 15.3 percent, and Greece, at 15.4 percent, though both were on a downward trend.

Related Topics

Europe Job Spain Czech Republic Netherlands Greece Euro April May 2020 Market Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

51 minutes ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

51 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

58 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

1 hour ago

CAGS conducts webinar on big data in genomics

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.