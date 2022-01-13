UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Says No Ukraine Negotiations 'under Pressure' From Russia

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

EU's Borrell says no Ukraine negotiations 'under pressure' from Russia

Brest, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that there should be no negotiations with Russian authorities over the fate of Ukraine so long as Moscow is massing troops at the country's border.

"Russian movements are part of the pressure," Borrell told journalists ahead of a meeting of European Union defence and foreign ministers, insisting that there "should not be negotiation under pressure."

