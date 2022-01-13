Brest, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that there should be no negotiations with Russian authorities over the fate of Ukraine so long as Moscow is massing troops at the country's border.

"Russian movements are part of the pressure," Borrell told journalists ahead of a meeting of European Union defence and foreign ministers, insisting that there "should not be negotiation under pressure."