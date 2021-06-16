Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday laid out the bloc's plan to build more stable relations with Russia, but warned that ties with Moscow look set to worsen.

"The EU will simultaneously push back, constrain and engage with Russia, based on a strong common understanding of Russia's aims and an approach of principled pragmatism," Borrell said.