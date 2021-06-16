UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrell Says To 'push Back, Constrain And Engage' Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU's Borrell says to 'push back, constrain and engage' Russia

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday laid out the bloc's plan to build more stable relations with Russia, but warned that ties with Moscow look set to worsen.

"The EU will simultaneously push back, constrain and engage with Russia, based on a strong common understanding of Russia's aims and an approach of principled pragmatism," Borrell said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

