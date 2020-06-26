UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell Says Turkish Gas Drills Off Cyprus 'must Stop'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

EU's Borrell says Turkish gas drills off Cyprus 'must stop'

Nicosia, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that "illegal" Turkish drilling for gas off the divided island of Cyprus "must stop", as he met Cypriot officials in Nicosia.

"Turkish illegal drillings must stop," Borrell tweeted after meeting the Republic of Cyprus' foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides.

The EU's top diplomat -- who is on a two-day visit to Nicosia -- said he had discussed with Christodoulides how to "bolster regional stability" and de-escalate tensions.

"Delimitation of exclusive economic zones contested by Turkey must be done in full respect of international law and good faith, as proposed by Cyprus," he added.

The Mediterranean island has been divided between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus and a northern third under Turkish control since 1974, after Ankara's troops occupied the area in response to a coup sponsored by a Greek military junta.

Last year, ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum made the biggest gas find off Cyprus so far, discovering a field holding an estimated five to eight trillion cubic feet.

EU member state Cyprus in January accused Ankara of "piracy" due to its repeated drilling activity inside the island's designated exclusive economic zone.

"Turkey has opted to proceed with its sixth illegal drilling in less than a year, violating the sovereign rights of Cyprus, and further destabilising the region," Christodoulides said after meeting Borrell on Thursday.

"Turkey's actions in Cyprus's maritime zones cannot be seen in isolation... they form part of an alarming behaviour," he added.

Borrell arrived in Cyprus from Greece, with Athens itself having recently raised concerns about Turkey's approach to disputed maritime boundaries.

Speaking after Thursday's meeting, Borrell also said the EU welcomed an "invitation by the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts".

Turkey opposes unilateral exploration by the Republic of Cyprus and says Turkish Cypriots have rights to a share of the island's offshore resources.

It has also insisted that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus -- recognised only by Ankara -- itself has the right to explore around the entire island.

UN-backed talks on reunifying the island as a bizonal, bi-communal federation collapsed in July 2017 and have not resumed, in part because of the deep divisions over the offshore gas reserves.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Visit Qatar Nicosia Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece January July Gas 2017 From Government Share Top

Recent Stories

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai launches Food Security Dashboard

2 hours ago

UAE to provide $50 million to support Sudan&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi officials commend UAE&#039;s medical aid

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.