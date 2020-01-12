EU's Borrell Urges 'de-escalation' After Iran Holds UK Envoy
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:10 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The EU's diplomatic chief criticised Iran on Sunday for briefly detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, callling for "de-escalation".
"Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran. Full respect of the Vienna convention is a must. The EU calls for de-escalation and space for diplomacy," Josep Borrell tweeted.