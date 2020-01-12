Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The EU's diplomatic chief criticised Iran on Sunday for briefly detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, callling for "de-escalation".

"Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran. Full respect of the Vienna convention is a must. The EU calls for de-escalation and space for diplomacy," Josep Borrell tweeted.