BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :As Europe is working to get a grip on the COVID-19 pandemic and sees light at the end of the tunnel, it is looking to embrace the digital economy as a main pillar of its recovery.

The European Union (EU) has been struggling to achieve strategic autonomy and is working on new rules to rein in the tech giants, and it now hopes to inject a new life into the industrial world and big businesses after a prolonged economic slump.

Eleni Theocharous a former member of the European Parliament and the current president of the Solidarity Movement political party in Cyprus. She is also a professor of pediatric surgery and a popular poetess. She believes that China, with its vast digital market and viable business models, can lend a helping hand.

Theocharous said China's economic power and political influence have grown exponentially in the past decade, and the country has also proved to be a pioneer in technological advancement and digitalization. The Asian country has attracted 163 billion U.S. Dollars in foreign direct investment over the past year, becoming the world's top foreign investment destination, she noted.

In the second half of 2020, China overtook the United States as the EU's major trading partner in goods, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office. Thanks to China's successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its exports increased significantly last year, particularly in e-commerce.

Theocharous thinks that strengthening the EU-China partnership in the field of new digital technologies is vital and could greatly contribute to both sides' economic stability and prosperity, despite the "growing perception in Europe that the balance between the challenges and the opportunities presented by China has changed," she said in an interview with Xinhua.

The new challenges posed by COVID-19 are expected to keep the global economy firmly on the path towards a digital future, Theocharous said. However, a new framework for global cooperation is required so that the various benefits of technological progress can help improve the living standards of EU citizens, she said.

"Throughout this digital transformation, we are witnessing radical changes in the fields of economics, businesses, politics and our communities. Nevertheless, the reform of the existing processes and institutions is not sufficient to adequately respond to these 'cosmogonic' changes," the leading Cypriot politician noted.

Theocharous called on governments around the world to work together, with the inclusion of and support from both civil society and businesses, to collectively create a new "global digital architecture." "Otherwise, we risk limiting our ability to make the most of the possibilities offered by the new digital technologies today," she said.

The European Commission has recently unveiled a new blueprint to navigate the bloc's digital transition by 2030. The roadmap called the Digital Compass sets out four objectives -- training of professionals and the general population; infrastructure development and protection; business transition; and digitalization of the public sector.

Theocharous believes that the Digital Compass offers a suitable field for international cooperation. Combining EU internal investments with the huge funding available under the project and with the external cooperation instruments "will enable the EU to work with partners around the world to achieve our global common goals," she said.

In order to better address the gaps in critical areas of EU policies, the rapid launch of multinational digital projects will have to be facilitated. Multinational projects will include the development of a pan-European interconnected data processing infrastructure, the design and development of reliable next-generation low-power processors, and the creation of connected public administrations, according to Theocharous.

"Given that China is currently a global key player and a leading technological power with a strong presence in Europe, this is an important factor that should be positively exploited by both sides," she said.