ATHENS, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The key prerequisite for the success of the EU's Green Deal is just transition with everyone on board the effort, Virginijus Sinkevicius, European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, said on Friday during a visit to Athens.

In late 2019 the European Commission presented the European Green Deal aimed to make the bloc carbon neutral by 2050 as a new growth strategy, creating more opportunities for innovation and jobs. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, member states continued efforts for this transformational change and the Green Deal was included in the European recovery package.

One-third of the 1.8 trillion-euro (2 trillion U.S. Dollars) investments from the NextGenerationEU Recovery Plan, and the EU's seven-year budget will finance the European Green Deal, the European Commission has announced.