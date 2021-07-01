UrduPoint.com
EU's Landmark Climate Law Enters Into Force

Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:10 PM

EU's landmark climate law enters into force

BRUSSELS, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- The European Union (EU) has its landmark climate law entering into force on Thursday as the Minister of Environment and Climate Action of Portugal Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes signed the text.

The signing ceremony coincided with the conclusion of the Portuguese six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.

Slovenia will take over the rotating presidency on Thursday.

The climate law, adopted by the EU member states on Monday, makes the bloc's ambitious target of becoming climate neutral by 2050 legally binding. It also requires cutting of net emission by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared with the 1990 level.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the milestone on Twitter.

