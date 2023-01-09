Brussels, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :European Council President Charles Michel condemned supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, as hundreds of them stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday.

"My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil," he tweeted.

"Full support for President @LulaOficial Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through fair and free elections," he added.