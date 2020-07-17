UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's 'moment Of Truth' As Leaders Debate Virus Rescue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

EU's 'moment of truth' as leaders debate virus rescue

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The leaders of the European Union held their first face-to-face summit in five months Friday but the reunion seems unlikely to bridge their divide over a post-virus economic rescue plan.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel turned 66 on the day she and her 26 colleagues returned to Brussels, not to celebrate but to see whether in-person negotiations can answer a 750-billion-euro question.

Arriving at the European Council, where the leaders will meet with reduced teams and observe social distancing, France's President Emmanuel Macron described it as a "moment of truth".

"We are going through an unprecedented crisis, on the health but also the social level.

We need much more solidarity and ambition," he said.

Merkel and Macron are backing a recovery package made up of a mixture of loans and grants to member states to revive economies shattered by the virus and preventive lockdowns.

"It's our European project which is in play here," he said, before meeting the Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte -- who is holding out against doling out cash without tough conditions.

"Solidarity, yes, from countries that can now free up more in their own budgets to fight the crisis, towards countries that can do less," Rutte said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union Brussels Netherlands Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

30 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

46 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.