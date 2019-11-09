UrduPoint.com
EU's New Chief Hails Under-pressure NATO As 'outstanding' Shield

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

EU's new chief hails under-pressure NATO as 'outstanding' shield

Berlin, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The EU's incoming chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday hailed the transatlantic alliance NATO as an "outstanding" shield, following sharp criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Without referring to Macron's attack that the body was experiencing "brain death", von der Leyen said the 70-year-old NATO was "the strongest defence alliance in the world" and a unique one.

