EU's New Chief Says Brexit 'shock' Has 'strengthened Bloc's Unity'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

EU's new chief says Brexit 'shock' has 'strengthened bloc's unity'

Berlin, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The "shock" of Brexit has "strengthened the unity" among the remaining members of the EU, incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

The turbulent Brexit process has reminded many "who had their doubts about the EU" of the benefits of being in the club, von der Leyen said in a Berlin speech.

