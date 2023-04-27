UrduPoint.com

Evacuated From Sudan, 187 Nationals From Several Countries Arrive In Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Evacuated from Sudan, 187 Nationals from Several Countries Arrive in Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the directives of the Kingdom's Leadership, several evacuees arrived in Jeddah this morning from the Republic of Sudan.

The number of arrivals is 187 from the following nationalities (Netherlands, Russia, Lebanon, Norway, United States of America, Turkiye, Serbia, Poland, Germany, India, Georgia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Sweden, Uzbekistan, United Kingdom, Ireland, Kenya, Philippines, Ethiopia, Armenia, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, and Pakistan).

They were transported through H M S Taif, where the Kingdom has worked to provide all the necessary needs in preparation for facilitating their departure to their countries.

This brings the total number of evacuees from Sudan since the evacuations began to approximately 2544 persons; 119 Saudi citizens and 2425 individuals from 74 nationalities.

