Evacuation Of US Passengers From Quarantined Ship Begins: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:40 PM

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins: AFP

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama.

An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the boat, though they did not immediately depart the port.

An American passenger, Sarah Arana, confirmed to AFP she had boarded a bus and was expecting to take one of two charter flights leaving to the United States.

