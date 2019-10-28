UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuation Order Extended To 180,000 In Fire-hit Northern California: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Evacuation order extended to 180,000 in fire-hit northern California: official

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The biggest wildfire in northern California put 180,000 people under evacuation orders Sunday as it spread through the Sonoma wine-growing region, local authorities said.

The giant Kinkade Fire in Sonoma County has grown to 30,000 acres (12,000 hectares) and is only 10 percent contained, California's state fire authority said.

"Approx 180,000 people under evacuation order due to #KincadeFire. This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff's Office can remember. Take care of each other," the Sonoma County sheriff's office tweeted.

Related Topics

Fire Sunday

Recent Stories

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

2 hours ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.