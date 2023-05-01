UrduPoint.com

Evacuation Orders Lifted For Parts Of Village In Japan's Disaster-hit Fukushima

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Evacuation orders lifted for parts of village in Japan's disaster-hit Fukushima

TOKYO, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Japanese government on Monday lifted an evacuation order for parts of Iitate village near the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeast Japan.

The move means there are no entry restrictions currently in place for any designated reconstruction base in the area comprising six municipalities.

Similar orders have already been issued by the government for five other municipalities, namely Futaba, Namie, Tomioka, Okuma and Katsurao.

In the wake of the March 2011 disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the government imposed a "difficult-to-return" zone spanning a 337-square-kilometer area of Fukushima, comprising seven municipalities.

A "difficult-to-return" zone was deemed by the government inaccessible to humans due to dangerously high levels of radiation.

Iitate village's southern district of Nagadoro remained a "difficult-to-return" zone and 17 percent was designated as a "reconstruction and revitalization" base.

At these inner bases, government-funded work was carried out to decontaminate the area and rebuild infrastructure and, purportedly, pave the way for evacuees to return.

The village of Iitate had been listed as one of the bases, with the lifting of the evacuation order on Monday also being applied to a neighboring park, owing largely to the fact that nobody lived there.

As of April 1, 62 households with 197 people were listed as residents of Nagadoro, according to local statistics, but a mere three households comprising just seven people in total had applied for overnight stays.

Such applications beginning in September were supposed to be the first step toward households returning to the disaster-hit area permanently.

Related Topics

Nuclear Fukushima Japan March April September Government

Recent Stories

GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

2 minutes ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

17 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

1 hour ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.