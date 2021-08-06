UrduPoint.com

Evacuation Orders Widened As California Fire Spreads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Evacuation orders widened as California fire spreads

Greenville, United States, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Evacuation orders were widened Thursday as California's biggest wildfire raged through the state's tinder-dry landscape, laying waste to hundreds of square miles (kilometers).

The Dixie Fire is already the sixth biggest in the state's history, and was still spreading thanks to gusting winds and record-low humidity.

This week it all-but wiped out the historic mining town of Greenville, a settlement of a few hundred people dating back to the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

"I'd say the majority of downtown Greenville is completely destroyed," tweeted wildfire photographer Stuart Palley, sharing images of the devastation.

"My heart is broken for this beautiful little town." The Dixie Fire -- just one of a welter of blazes wracking the western United States -- has been raging in the dry forests of northern California since mid-July, part of a global warming climate crisis that has brought sweltering heat and an alarming drought to the region.

It has now engulfed around 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers). Almost a fifth of that area was added overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The blaze is so big that it has been generating its own weather system.

"We did everything we could," California fire department spokesman Mitch Matlow told reporters. "Sometimes it's just not enough." Images taken by an AFP photographer in Greenville showed the fire's heat had bent street lights to the ground, with only a few structures still standing.

A gas station, a hotel and a bar were destroyed, as well as many buildings that were more than a century old.

The fire swept through the town on Wednesday afternoon, where the impact was devastating, said Jake Cagle, incident management team operations section chief.

He said firefighters were struggling with those not obeying evacuation orders, leading to their having to divert time and resources to rescue people in the path of the flames, even as they tried to deal with an extraordinary blaze.

"We have firefighters who are getting guns pulled out on them, because people don't want to evacuate," he said Thursday.

"It was a very tough day for all of our resources -- there's stuff out there that we didn't want to see," said Cagle.

Almost 5,000 personnel are involved in the battle to tame the blaze.

But very low humidity and a parched landscape were offering ideal conditions for the fire to rage.

Control lines established by firefighters were breached overnight, with the fire growing "explosively" in places, according to incident commanders.

Authorities issued yet more evacuation orders on Thursday, telling residents of the towns of Taylorsville and Westwood that they needed to flee.

By late July, the number of acres burned in California was up more than 250 percent from 2020 -- itself the worst year of wildfires in the state's modern history.

The Dixie Fire has evoked painful memories of the Paradise Fire, the deadliest blaze in California's recent history.

Faulty power lines sparked the inferno, which swept through the northern town of Paradise in 2018, killing 86 people. Pacific Gas and Electric, California's largest energy utility firm, was deemed responsible.

PG&E equipment is again being blamed for the Dixie Fire, after a tree fell on a power conductor the day the blaze began.

The utility announced in late July it will bury 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) of power lines in a massive bid to prevent its equipment from igniting more deadly wildfires.

Greenville itself is no stranger to fire disasters. A catastrophic blaze destroyed much of the town in 1881, and several major infernos have threatened residents in the intervening 140 years.

Related Topics

Weather Century Fire Threatened Drought Hotel Tame Greenville United States July Gas 2018 2020 Gold All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

8 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

8 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

8 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

8 hours ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

8 hours ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.