Evacuations Have Resumed From Kabul After Hours-long Halt: Pentagon
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:10 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Evacuation flights have resumed from Kabul airport after a halt of several hours due to overcrowding at a staging base in Qatar, the Pentagon said on Friday.
"We did pause flights earlier today, leaving Kabul, while we adjusted resources and personnel to ensure a temporary capacity issue at one of our stopover locations," said a senior Pentagon official.
"Flight operations have resumed and US military flights to Qatar and other locations are departing," the official added.
sl/ec/sw