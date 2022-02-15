UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Evans reinstated by the NBA after completing drugs ban

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated by the National Basketball Association, almost three years after being banned for violating the league's anti-drug programme.

The 32-year-old American became eligible for reinstatement last year and was officially reinstated on Monday which means he can now start negotiating with teams.

Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018-19, averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. In 594 career games, he has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

He was initially slapped with a two-year ban on May 17, 2019 after testing positive for a "drug of abuse".

He is the first player to be suspended and reinstated since Chris Andersen's reinstatement in 2008.

Evans was the 2010 NBA rookie of the year with the Sacramento Kings (2009-2013). He also had stints with New Orleans (2013-2017), Sacramento (2017), Memphis (2017-2018) before joining the Pacers for one season.

Evans was the fourth overall pick out of University of Memphis in the 2009 entry draft. After just one season with Memphis he decided to enter the NBA draft, opting to forgo his remaining three years of US college.

