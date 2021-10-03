Evans wins Rally of Finland to close gap on Ogier

Jyväskylä, Finland, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :British driver Elfyn Evans won Rally Finland on Sunday to close the gap on Sebastien Ogier in the world championship standings.

Evans now trails seven-time world champion Ogier by just 24 points with two races of the season left to go after grabbing control of the race on Saturday.

The Frenchman was fifth in the race.