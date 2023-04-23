Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Elfyn Evans said his win in the Rally Croatia was "insignificant" and his thoughts on Sunday were just for Irish driver Craig Breen who died earlier this month.

Evans, 34, moved joint top of the world championship standings with Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier on 69 points after the Welshman's sixth career win but first since Finland in 2021.

"Victory for me seems insignificant at the moment," said Evans.

"We have worked hard and for a long time to achieve this but it is surprising how worthless it feels.

"We are thinking of our friend, it was all we could think of when we crossed the finishing line." Evans did not let his chance of victory slip after taking the lead when Breen's Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville crashed on Saturday.

Estonia's Ott Tanak finished second in a Ford, 27 seconds off the pace with Hyundai's Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi -- whose car was decorated in the colours of the Irish flag as a tribute to Breen -- third.

Eight-time world champion Ogier, competing part-time this season but who had won both in Monte Carlo and Mexico, could finish only fifth.

"It just wasn't our weekend," said the Frenchman, who suffered two punctures on Friday and was penalised before bouncing back, posting the fastest times in three stages on Saturday.

Defending world champion Kalle Rovanperä was fourth.

Neuville was permitted to compete in his repaired car on Sunday and picked up what could prove to be an invaluable five points -- in terms of the world title -- when he won the 'power stage'.

Breen, 33, was killed when practising for the rally -- the fourth in the championship -- earlier this month.