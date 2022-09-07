Evariste Ndayishimiye: Burundi president walking a tightrope

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye has faced a tricky balancing act to bring change to the troubled nation while accommodating the elites who helped put him in power, even as activists warn that his government's human rights record remains dire.

But he has been praised for ending the country's global pariah status, prompting the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions earlier this year.

Since he took power in June 2020, the former army general has taken some high-profile steps to distinguish his regime from that of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, whose brutal crackdown on political opponents in 2015 left 1,200 people dead.

But his talk of a "coup" plot against him, followed by a purge of top officials, including former prime minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, was a reminder of his authoritarian roots.

Handpicked by the ruling CNDD-FDD party to run in the 2020 elections, Ndayishimiye, 54, was expected to remain under the wing of Nkurunziza, who was known as Burundi's "eternal supreme guide" until his sudden death in June 2020.

At first, there was little sign that Ndayishimiye would depart from his predecessor's policies.

His maiden speech as president featured a long homage to Nkurunziza as he vowed to follow in his footsteps, lambasting the international community for interfering in Burundi.

But he soon began to chart a different course.

He declared the coronavirus pandemic "the greatest enemy of Burundians", sharply breaking with Nkurunziza who denied the gravity of Covid-19.

Whereas Nkurunziza had closed off the country -- feuding with neighbours, expelling diplomats, and blacklisting UN investigators -- Ndayishimiye ventured abroad, slowly putting Burundi back on the map.

Earlier this year, the United States and the European Union resumed aid flows to the impoverished landlocked nation of 12 million, despite warnings from rights campaigners.

"We see Ndayishimiye moving things slowly, step by step," said Julien Nimubona, professor of political science at the University of Burundi.

"He would like to go further, but faces stiff resistance."