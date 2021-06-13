UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evenepoel Bounces Back With Belgian Tour Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Evenepoel bounces back with Belgian tour win

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Rising Belgian star Remco Evenepoel bounced back from his disappointing major tour debut to win the Tour of Belgium on Sunday as Mark Cavendish sprinted to victory in the fifth and final stage.

Cavendish overtook in-form Belgian Tim Merlier in a back-and-forth final sprint with German Pascal Ackerman third, to claim a 151st career victory.

Both Cavendish, a 36-year-old Manxman, and the 21-year-old Evenepoel ride for Belgian team Deceuninck.

Local teams and riders has a good week.

The mass finish in Beringen left the top three places in the overall classification unchanged, with an entirely Belgian podium.

Evenepoel finished 46sec ahead of another Deceuninck rider, Yves Lampaert, with Gianni Marchand, who rides for Belgian team Tarteletto-Isorex, third.

Evenepoel was seriously injured in a crash at the Giro di Lombardia on August 15, 2020, and only made his return to competition for the Giro d'Italia, dropping out after the 17th stage.

"After my comeback and my long, long rehabilitation, hard training and a lot of setbacks as well, it feels amazing," Evenepoel said. "It shows I'm on the right track to return to my top level."He said he plans to compete in Belgian time trial and road race championships, train, "maybe in Spain", and then head to Japan for the Olympics.

Related Topics

Injured German Road Spain Belgium Japan August Sunday 2020 Olympics From Top Race

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

28 minutes ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

28 minutes ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

43 minutes ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

58 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Iraq ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.