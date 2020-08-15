Evenepoel injured in Tour of Lombardy bridge plunge as Fuglsang takes victory

Como, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Race favourite Remco Evenepoel was injured when he crashed over a bridge before plunging several metres down into a ravine in a horrifying accident on Saturday at the Tour of Lombardy, the one-day classic won by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang.

Belgian Evenepoel, 20, lost control on the steep descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race finish at Lake Como, hitting a parapet and plunging over the bridge.

"First update on Evenepoel Remco. He is at the Como hospital, where he is conscious and his condition is being assessed by the medical team," tweeted his Deceuninck-QuickStep team.

"Thanks to everyone who sent their thoughts and best wishes it means a lot to us! At the same time, we kindly ask you not to speculate about his condition, when we'll have an update, we will share it with you." Fuglsang, 35, crossed the line alone after the 231km race from Bergamo to Como, finishing 31 seconds ahead of New Zealand's George Bennett, riding for Jumbo-Visma.

The Dane's Russian Astana teammate Aleksandr Vlasov was third at 51sec.

"George Bennett told me while we were riding that Remco had fallen," said Fuglsang.

"I hope he's okay, its not the way you want the race to finish for anyone." Photographs showed Evenepoel conscious but grimacing in pain before being evacuated by ambulance some 20 minutes after his fall wearing a neck brace.

The young rider had been among a group of seven at the top of the Wall of Sormano, about fifty kilometres from the finish line.

The descent was at high speed with Evenepoel losing control under pressure from two-time race winner Vincenzo Nibali of Italy.

Evenepoel was favourite to win his first 'Monument' classic after claiming four stage race wins in the Tour de San Juan, Tour of the Algarve, Tour de Burgos and the Tour of Poland where he also took overall victory last weekend.

It was the second serious crash in just over a week for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team with Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen badly injured in a horrifying fall on the opening day of the Tour of Poland.

Jakobsen was placed in a medically-induced coma but returned home to the Netherlands this week after undergoing surgery.

"For the team the hardest part of this race was the situation with Fabio," Evenepoel said after his victory in Poland.

Meanwhile, German rider Maximilian Schachmann was struck by a car a few kilometres from the finish line on Saturday but managed to get back in the saddle despite a shoulder injury with the Bora-Hansgrohe rider finishing seventh.