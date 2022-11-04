UrduPoint.com

Events Launched To Promote Xinjiang In Belgium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

URUMQI, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A variety of events have been launched to introduce northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to people in Belgium, according to local authorities in Xinjiang.

The events, held both virtually and in-person, kicked off in Beijing, Xinjiang and Belgium simultaneously on Thursday and will run through Nov. 9.

Belgians will get a glimpse of the natural scenery, historical and cultural heritage, songs and dances, and food in Xinjiang through short videos and documentaries posted on social media platforms such as WeChat, Facebook and Twitter, as well as a photo exhibition and documentaries shown at the China Cultural Center in Brussels.

The events are jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, the Xinjiang regional culture and tourism department and the Network of International Culturalink Entities.

The events serve as a platform and window for people to get a full picture of Xinjiang and feel Xinjiang, said Ablikim Eziz, director of the regional culture and tourism department. "An open and friendly Xinjiang warmly welcomes friends from Belgium."

