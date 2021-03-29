Ever Given afloat, traffic resuming: Suez Canal Authority

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ever Given was refloated Monday and the Suez Canal reopened to traffic, almost a week after the megaship got stuck, the Suez Canal Authority said as local tv images showed it moving slowly up the canal.

"Admiral Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, has announced the resumption of shipping traffic in the Suez Canal," the SCA said in a statement, shortly after shipping sites had showed it to have once more diagonally blocked the waterway.