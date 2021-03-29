UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ever Given Container Ship 'has Turned' But Not Afloat: Owner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Ever Given container ship 'has turned' but not afloat: owner

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week "has turned" but is not yet afloat, a spokesman for the vessel's owner told AFP Monday.

The official from Shoei Kisen said the Ever Given was "stuck at an angle of 30 degrees towards the canal but that has eased," adding that the ship "has turned" but it "is not afloat.

""A total of 11 tug boats have been pulling Ever Given since this morning," he added.

The spokesman, who declined to give his name, said there has been damage sustained by the ship on its bow when it got stuck "but no new damage has been reported."

Related Topics

Suez From

Recent Stories

Police directed to remove tinted papers from vehic ..

4 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 March 2021

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 126.77 million

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.