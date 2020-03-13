UrduPoint.com
Everest Shut Down After Nepal Suspends Permits Over Virus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.

"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," Bhattarai said.

