Evergreen Westwood Wins European Award For Fourth Time

Mon 21st December 2020

Evergreen Westwood wins European award for fourth time

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Veteran Lee Westwood has been named European Golfer of the Year for the fourth time, over 20 years after he first won the award.

The 47-year-old Englishman rediscovered his old form in 2020, beginning when he won the Abu Dhabi Championship in January to make him the first active golfer to win a tour event across four separate decades.

He rounded off the coronavirus-affected season by winning the Race to Dubai after finishing runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in the World Tour Championship earlier this month.

He was the oldest ever winner of the Race to Dubai at 47 years, seven months and 20 days.

The one thing Westwood still lacks is a Major.

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington said based on his form this year, Westwood could entertain dreams of playing in next year's Europe v USA contest which would be his 11th appearance.

"I am very honoured and extremely flattered to have been named European Tour Golfer of the Year as I know the competition for the award this year would have been extremely high," said Westwood, who also won the award in 1998, 2000 and 2009.

"Thank you to the media for voting for me and also huge congratulations again to everyone at the European Tour who did a tremendous job this year managing to put on a full international schedule under such difficult times."

