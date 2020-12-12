UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Everton Blame Covid For Record £140 Million Loss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Everton blame Covid for record £140 million loss

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Everton have announced club record losses of £139.9 million ($186 million) after the implications of the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted revenues.

The Toffees said the impact of Covid-19 amounted to an unforeseen loss of £67.3 million due to a cut in matchday revenue and television rebates.

However, the figures show Everton would still have made a huge loss without the disruption of the pandemic after also posting a then-record loss of £111.8 million last year.

The club spent £113 million on new players for the 2019/20 season and have splashed another £70 million in the most recent transfer window as well as recruiting Carlo Ancelotti as manager on a lucrative four-and-a-half year deal in December 2019.

The sacking of former manager Marco Silva and his coaching staff a year ago amounted to £6.6 million in compensation costs, while another £20 million was spent on preparation for a new stadium.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: "The impact of Covid-19 having a profound, wide-reaching and material impact on our figures.

"Prior to the pandemic, we were forecasting record revenues in excess of £200m. Our final accounts show that a significant proportion of our losses have been directly attributable to the pandemic." To help offset the losses majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri pumped in £50 million of his own money during the last financial year up to June 2020 and has already put in a further £50 million since.

That took his investment in the club since assuming control in February 2016 to £400m with plans for a further £50m to be injected by the end of this season.

Everton finished 12th in the Premier League last season and have slipped to ninth this season after a bright start to the campaign took them top in October.

Related Topics

Money February June October December 2016 2019 2020 TV Top Premier League Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

11 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

11 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

11 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

11 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.