Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four

London, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Everton kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as Tottenham leapfrogged London rivals Arsenal into the top four with a thumping win against Leicester.

The result at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard's side are just two points from safety with five games to play -- and will leave Leeds and Burnley sweating.

After a goalless first half in which Everton had the better of the play, the hosts made the crucial breakthrough just after the restart.

Cesar Azpilicueta was pressured into losing possession and Brazilian forward Richarlison swept a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 47th minute.

Just before the hour mark Everton had a huge let-off when a shot from England midfielder Mason Mount hit both posts before Jordan Pickford produced a fine save from Azpilicueta.

Pickford produced a fine save to deny Ruben Loftus-Cheek from range before Demarai Gray squandered a chance to increase Everton's lead.

The home crowd faced the agony of seven minutes of added time but Everton held out, prompting a huge roar of relief at the final whistle.

Former Chelsea boss Lampard, who took over from the unpopular Rafael Benitez at the end of January, has struggled to revive the fortunes of the Merseyside giants.

Everton would arguably be the biggest club ever to drop out of the Premier League -- only Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have won more English top-flight titles -- and they have not played in the second tier since the 1953/54 season.