UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Everton Goalkeeper Pickford To Miss England Qualifiers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

Everton goalkeeper Pickford to miss England qualifiers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out of England's three upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury.

England's established number one was forced off just before half-time of Saturday's surprise 2-1 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Pickford underwent a scan on Monday and Everton have now confirmed he will miss this month's international triple-header "after sustaining an injury to his oblique abdominal muscle".

Everton confirmed Pickford "will remain under the care of the club's medical staff at USM Finch Farm during the forthcoming international break" rather than facing San Marino, Albania and Poland.

The 27-year-old, who was absent for a period last month due to a rib injury, will also miss the Toffees' FA Cup quarter-final with runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

England boss Gareth Southgate will name his squad later in the week with Burnley's Nick Pope and Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson pushing to claim a starting role.

Pickford was a key part of the side that went onto reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, but a number of high-profile errors in the two seasons since have seen Southgate pressured into giving Pope or Henderson the chance to claim the number one spot ahead of this summer's European Championship.

Related Topics

World San Marino Albania Poland Manchester United 2018 Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

1 hour ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

1 hour ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

27 minutes ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

27 minutes ago

US Views Russia Greater Information Threat Than Ch ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.