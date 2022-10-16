Everton guides Flamengo to victory over Atletico Mineiro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) --:Everton Soares scored a first-half header as Flamengo extended their unbeaten run in Brazil's Serie A to four matches with a 1-0 home win over defending champions Atletico Mineiro.

Everton outmuscled his marker before nodding into the bottom right corner after Fabricio Bruno's floating 30-yard pass.

The result at the Maracana stadium leaves Flamengo third with 55 points from 32 matches, 12 points behind leaders Palmeiras. Dorival Junior's men have now won three and drawn one of their past four games.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, is seventh in the 20-team standings with 47 points.