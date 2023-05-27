UrduPoint.com

Everton, Leicester And Leeds At Risk On Premier League's Survival Sunday

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Everton, Leicester and Leeds at risk on Premier League's survival Sunday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The battle for Premier League survival is the main event of Sunday's final day of the season as Everton, Leicester and Leeds face a nerve-wracking scrap to avoid relegation.

The two clubs who join already-relegated Southampton in the second tier will be pushed to the financial precipice, with sports business experts Deloitte estimating that a season of Premier League football is worth up to £170 million ($210 million).

Everton can ill-afford that hit with the Toffees already seeking external investment just to be able to complete the club's new stadium.

They are the one side in full control of their own fate as victory at home to Bournemouth will extend their stay in the top flight to 70 years.

However, Sean Dyche's men have won just once in 10 games and will be without talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to offer Leicester and Leeds hope.

"We want the players to focus on the game," said Dyche on Friday. "It's not as easy as it sounds but that's the idea: focus on what's going on the pitch and don't worry about all the noise.

"Don't worry about all the rumours, don't worry about anything that's going on off the pitch." - Leicester's fall from grace - If fourth bottom Everton fail to win, third bottom Leicester can survive by beating West Ham at home thanks to their superior goal difference.

Seven years ago, the Foxes were celebrating the most unlikely of title triumphs.

That kicked off a glorious era as they finished fifth in back-to-back seasons in 2019/20 and 2020/21 and won the FA Cup for the first time just two years ago under Brendan Rodgers.

Mayny believed a squad boasting the talents of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes was too good to go down.

But the fairytale has turned into a nightmare this season as Rodgers bemoaned a lack of investment to refresh the squad before he was sacked in April.

Dean Smith has been unable to mastermind a turnaround in fortunes with just one win in his seven games in charge.

"We have to win the game and not look at the Everton result until after the game," said Smith. "We have to do our job and see where it takes us." Second bottom Leeds need a miracle to avoid the end of their three-season stay in the top-flight.

Victory over Tottenham at Elland Road will only be enough for Leeds boss Sam Allardyce to pull off another great escape if Everton lose and Leicester fail to win.

Should Everton manage even a draw, Leeds will need to beat Tottenham by three goals to surpass them on goal difference.

"I just hope that we're talking on a very positive nature on Monday morning and I have a hangover!" Allardyce said on the possibility he could remain at the club beyond his caretaker role till the end of the season.

Tottenham's result could have a bearing on the only other issue yet to be resolved - qualification for next season's Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa are in pole position and will secure a return to Europe for the first time in 13 years with victory over Brighton.

Tottenham can sneak into seventh place should they better Villa's result.

But if neither side win then Brentford could qualify for Europe for the first time in their history with a shock win over champions Manchester City in west London.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are already assured of joining City in next season's Champions League.

Liverpool and Brighton will be in the Europa League.

Fixtures:Sunday (all 1530GMT)Arsenal v Wolves, Aston Villa v Brighton, Brentford v Man City, Chelsea v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, Everton v Bournemouth, Leeds v Tottenham, Leicester v West Ham, Man Utd v Fulham, Southampton v Liverpool

Related Topics

Football Sports Business Europe Road Job Newcastle London Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Superior Manchester United April Sunday Event All From Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

DIMC to organise the 32nd edition of Al Gaffal 60f ..

DIMC to organise the 32nd edition of Al Gaffal 60ft Dhow Race next Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2023

10 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

7 hours ago
 National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

9 hours ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.