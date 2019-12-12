UrduPoint.com
Everton Stick With Ferguson For United Trip

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Everton stick with Ferguson for United trip

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Duncan Ferguson is to stay on as caretaker manager of Everton for their Premier League match away to Manchester United this weekend, the club announced Wednesday.

Former Everton striker Ferguson oversaw the Toffees' 3-1 defeat of Chelsea last weekend after replacing Marco Silva, who was sacked following a comprehensive 5-2 Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

"Duncan Ferguson will remain as Everton caretaker manager for Sunday's Premier League visit to Manchester United," said a club statement.

"Ferguson will again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell and Francis Jeffers and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly." Former Scotland forward Ferguson enjoyed two spells as a player with Everton, amounting to 10 years in total.

He joined the club's academy as a coach under former manager David Moyes before moving into the senior backroom staff in 2014.

The 47-year-old's passion for the club was evident in the win over Chelsea, with many observers reckoning it had sparked a more committed display from a struggling Everton side.

Silva's 18 months at Goodison Park ended on December 5 after a Merseyside derby defeat that left Everton languishing in 18th place.

Moyes has been linked with a return to Everton and there has also been speculation that Carlo Ancelotti could be a target after the experienced Italian manager was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe have also been suggested as full-time successors to Silva as has Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta, a former Everton midfielder.

