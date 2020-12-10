Every article of UDHR, being brutally disregarded by India in Kashmir: JKNF:

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while reminding the global community of its moral obligations vis-à-vis the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute, has said that the world must realize its moral obligations, the situation in Kashmir and stand up for the rights of the people who are caught in the conflict and coronavirus also.

In a statement issued on the eve of world human rights day on Thursday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while drawing the international community's attention towards human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Kashmir said, "It is time the government of India should be pressurized to rescind its recent actions and pave a way for holding a referendum in the region to allow Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right, the right to self-determination,including the UDHR, Geneva convention, UN charter, and other international covenants.

The reports of human rights violations and hair-raising atrocities inflicted upon the people of Kashmir, he said, speak volumes about the Indian government's policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in the region.

"Virtually, every article of the UDHR is being flagrantly and brutally disregarded by the government of India and its forces that operate in Kashmir under the cover of black laws such as TADA, PSA, and AFSPA", the spokesman said adding that the prolonged violent military occupation and absence of a credible, independent accountability framework in the region has led to unaccounted deaths of Kashmiris particularly the youth in police custody.

Stressing the need for early settlement of the dispute, the JKNF spokesman said peace and stability in the region was inescapably linked to a just solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.