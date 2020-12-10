UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Every Article Of UDHR, Being Brutally Disregarded By India In Kashmir: JKNF:

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Every article of UDHR, being brutally disregarded by India in Kashmir: JKNF:

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while reminding the global community of its moral obligations vis-à-vis the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute, has said that the world must realize its moral obligations, the situation in Kashmir and stand up for the rights of the people who are caught in the conflict and coronavirus also.

In a statement issued on the eve of world human rights day on Thursday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while drawing the international community's attention towards human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Kashmir said, "It is time the government of India should be pressurized to rescind its recent actions and pave a way for holding a referendum in the region to allow Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right, the right to self-determination,including the UDHR, Geneva convention, UN charter, and other international covenants.

The reports of human rights violations and hair-raising atrocities inflicted upon the people of Kashmir, he said, speak volumes about the Indian government's policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in the region.

"Virtually, every article of the UDHR is being flagrantly and brutally disregarded by the government of India and its forces that operate in Kashmir under the cover of black laws such as TADA, PSA, and AFSPA", the spokesman said adding that the prolonged violent military occupation and absence of a credible, independent accountability framework in the region has led to unaccounted deaths of Kashmiris particularly the youth in police custody.

Stressing the need for early settlement of the dispute, the JKNF spokesman said peace and stability in the region was inescapably linked to a just solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Related Topics

India World Police United Nations Jammu Geneva Moral Muslim Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

16 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

19 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

20 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

1 hour ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.