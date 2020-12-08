UrduPoint.com
'Every Chance' Brexit Talks Will Fail: UK Govt Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

London, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's government fears there is "every chance" that Brexit talks with the EU will collapse, a senior government source said Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to head to Brussels.

UK and EU negotiators have made "no tangible progress", the source said, necessitating a face-to-face meeting between Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in the coming days.

"Whilst we do not consider this process to be closed, things are looking very tricky and there's every chance we are not going to get there," the senior source added.

