'Everyone Is Worried': Belarusians Hope For Peace Between Neighbours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Zaslawye, Belarus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :In the quiet Belarusian town of Zaslavl, families carefully tread an icy path under the winter sun to an Orthodox church.

The white-walled church blisters from bright rays in the picturesque town outside Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Ahead of a religious holiday, many prayed for peace between their two neighbours, countries they are closely intertwined with: Russia and Ukraine.

"We pray for a peaceful time," said Olga Filipovich, a 35-year-old widow, watching over her young daughter.

"Every person here is worried by this situation." In Belarus, fears have grown that its troops, too, will be sent to fight.

A year after allowing Russia to use Belarus as a launchpad for its Ukraine offensive, longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to do so again if Minsk felt threatened.

The reclusive state invited some of the Western press for a rare visit.

But outside tours with the military, AFP found that ordinary Belarusians had compassion for both sides and feared being dragged into the conflict.

Many felt helpless.

"We are a small nation, we cannot do much," said Filipovich, who lost her husband to the coronavirus.

She watches the news with her elderly grandmother, who survived World War Two, which devastated Belarus.

"When she watches this about Russia and Ukraine, she cries and it makes me cry too."

