'Everything is just red': Survivors tell of Hawaii wildfire horror

Kahului, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Ekolu Brayden Hoapili escaped the flames that destroyed the Hawaiian town of Lahaina by car, but cannot shake the images of destruction they saw in the rearview mirror.

"Everything is just red. It's all dust and wind. As strong as hell," Hoapili, who fled the small, burnt-out resort community on the island of Maui, told AFP.

Sitting on the trunk of the car where the pair have slept since escaping the wildfire that has already claimed more than 50 lives, he recounted what happened.

"I look towards the gas station and there's a fire right there.

People's land is right next to the gas station, and it's on fire and I just see smoke, just ash, everything falling from the sky like stuff going up in flames. And I'm like: 'We gotta go.'" "I felt like I was gonna die," said the 18-year-old, who was torn between the joy of survival and the regret of not having stayed to help people.

"I felt powerless. You know, I felt helpless. I couldn't help nobody.""Looking back at it, I left so much people... I know I could have done something, but I couldn't... because if I did that, I wouldn't be here."