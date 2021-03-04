UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Everything Will Be Ok': Myanmar Mourns Teen Killed Protesting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

'Everything will be ok': Myanmar mourns teen killed protesting

Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Kyal Sin always let her clothes do the talking -- at one Myanmar anti-coup rally, she taped a sign onto the back of her black jacket: "We need democracy. Justice for Myanmar. Respect our votes." Weeks later, when the 19-year-old was gunned down Wednesday at a protest on the streets of Myanmar's second largest city Mandalay, her t-shirt read: "Everything will be ok".

The slogan has become a poignant refrain echoing across social media, and thousands turned out for her funeral in Mandalay on Thursday.

For Kyal Sin, nicknamed "Angel", restoring her country's fragile democracy trumped concerns about her own safety as she protested for an end to military rule.

The young dance enthusiast joined hundreds of thousands across the country calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took over on February 1.

Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.

"If you need, you can contact me freely at this phone number any time," she wrote.

"I could donate (my organs) if I died. If someone needs urgent help, I can donate even if it causes my death." She was one of at least 38 people the United Nations said were killed on Wednesday, Myanmar's deadliest day since the coup.

Footage posted on social media shows Kyal Sin's final moments during a demonstration that turned violent -- crawling along the road and running for cover amid the sounds of gunfire and a plume of tear gas.

A doctor confirmed to AFP she had been shot in the head.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Democracy Social Media Facebook Road Doctor Died Young San Mandalay Myanmar February Gas Blood

Recent Stories

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani as PTI’s candidate f ..

13 seconds ago

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

11 minutes ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

28 minutes ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

29 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

29 minutes ago

Key American lawmaker urges US to find a way to re ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.