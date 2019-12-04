UrduPoint.com
Evidence Of Trump Misconduct 'overwhelming': House Impeachment Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:51 AM

Evidence of Trump misconduct 'overwhelming': House impeachment report

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The evidence for impeaching President Donald Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction is "overwhelming," the final report on the House investigation into the US leader said Tuesday.

"The evidence of the President's misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress," said the report, meant to support formal charges against Trump.

"The impeachment inquiry has found that President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the US government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection."

