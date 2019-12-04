UrduPoint.com
Evidence Of Trump Misconduct 'overwhelming': Impeachment Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Evidence of Trump misconduct 'overwhelming': impeachment report

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The evidence for impeaching President Donald Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction is "overwhelming," the final report on the House investigation into the US leader said Tuesday.

The 300-page report, meant as the basis for articles of impeachment, accused Trump of endangering national security and of an unparalleled effort to stifle the probe into claims he pressured Ukraine for dirt on a Democratic election rival.

"The impeachment inquiry has found that President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the US government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection" next year, the report said.

"The president placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election process, and endangered US national security." The report, which will form the basis for the House Judiciary Committee to draw up formal charges, or articles of impeachment, in the coming weeks, spells out two key areas of wrongdoing by Trump.

In the first instance, it alleged, Trump conditioned military aid and a face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Kiev opening several politically-motivated investigations, including into former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in the 2020 election race.

Secondly, the report said, Trump actively sought to obstruct the congressional probe, refusing to provide documents to investigators, preventing witnesses from appearing, and threatening some of those who did appear.

"The evidence of the President's misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress," said the report.

"No other president has flouted the Constitution and power of Congress to conduct oversight to this extent." In a statement, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham dismissed both the report and the investigation led by House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff.

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," she said.

The report "reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

