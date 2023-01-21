Ex-adviser to DR Congo president taken to prison after hearing

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A former presidential adviser in DR Congo who was removed from the cabinet and detained last week has been transferred to the main prison in Kinshasa after a six-hour hearing with prosecutors, according to state media.

"Fortunat Biselele, an influential ex-private adviser to President Felix Tshisekedi was transferred on Friday night to the central prison of Makala" following the marathon hearing, government news agency ACP reported.

Two videos released by the agency showed Biselele, escorted by soldiers, climbing the steps to the prosecutor's office early Friday evening.

A substantial police presence was also visible at the entrance to the office, according to a journalist.

Later that night, a witness told that he had seen Biselele getting into a vehicle under police escort.

Biselele was removed from the presidential cabinet on January 14 and taken into custody, but the official reasons for his detention remain unknown.