UrduPoint.com

Ex-adviser To DR Congo President Taken To Prison After Hearing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Ex-adviser to DR Congo president taken to prison after hearing

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A former presidential adviser in DR Congo who was removed from the cabinet and detained last week has been transferred to the main prison in Kinshasa after a six-hour hearing with prosecutors, according to state media.

"Fortunat Biselele, an influential ex-private adviser to President Felix Tshisekedi was transferred on Friday night to the central prison of Makala" following the marathon hearing, government news agency ACP reported.

Two videos released by the agency showed Biselele, escorted by soldiers, climbing the steps to the prosecutor's office early Friday evening.

A substantial police presence was also visible at the entrance to the office, according to a journalist.

Later that night, a witness told that he had seen Biselele getting into a vehicle under police escort.

Biselele was removed from the presidential cabinet on January 14 and taken into custody, but the official reasons for his detention remain unknown.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Vehicle Marathon Kinshasa Congo January Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools a ..

Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools and universities

17 minutes ago
 Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Mini ..

Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Minister of the De Facto Governmen ..

17 minutes ago
 Launch of the Food Baskets Project for the Most Ne ..

Launch of the Food Baskets Project for the Most Needy Families in Afghanistan, F ..

17 minutes ago
 Undermining the state structure for personal inter ..

Undermining the state structure for personal interests& Politics is Treason.Khaw ..

29 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian regio ..

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian region

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.