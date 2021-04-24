UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-aide Attacks UK's Johnson In Explosive Blogpost Tirade

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Ex-aide attacks UK's Johnson in explosive blogpost tirade

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top aide launched an extraordinary tirade Friday after a series of incriminating leaks, claiming the Conservative leader lacks "competence and integrity".

Dominic Cummings, who stepped down as his top adviser in December, used a personal blog to allege that Johnson told his staff to lie to the media, tried to block an inquiry, and solicited potentially illegal donations.

In response, a Downing Street spokesperson said "all reportable donations are transparently declared and published", and added: "The PM has never interfered in a government leak inquiry." Cummings, the controversial brains behind the 2016 campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, was appointed chief adviser by Johnson when he took power in July 2019.

He helped to secure a thumping election victory that December, but his frequent clashes with colleagues are said to have led to persistent tensions and he left government a year later.

Cummings was particularly blamed for undermining the government's coronavirus lockdown message when he went on a lengthy cross-country journey with his family, claiming he and his wife needed help from relatives after they both developed Covid-19 symptoms.

Even some Conservatives expressed concern over Cummings' explosive charges, which were seized on by opposition parties ahead of UK-wide local elections on May 6.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said "the Conservatives are fighting each other like rats in a sack and slipping deeper and deeper into the mire of sleaze".

"It shows breathtaking contempt for the country," she said.

In his blog, Cummings claimed the prime minister had proposed torpedoing the leak inquiry because its findings might prove problematic with Johnson's fiancee.

He also said he had warned Johnson against plans to use Conservative Party donations in an "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal" way to renovate his Downing Street apartment.

Cummings was responding to newspaper headlines Friday reporting that Johnson's staff blamed the ex-aide for leaking embarrassing text messages, including some that have embroiled billionaire inventor James Dyson in a Westminster lobbying scandal.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal European Union Wife May July December 2016 2019 Family Media All From Government Top Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

1 hour ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

37 minutes ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

37 minutes ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

37 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 hour ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.